It’s beginning to look a lot like Scran-ton, paper white as snow!
If you’ve been missing The Office family to make your own 9 to 5 seem more tolerable, you’re not alone! John Krasinski recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about being homesick for the Office crew and wishing for a family reunion, saying, “I think we should reboot it. I think it’s hard obviously with everybody’s schedule to do an Office reboot, but I would so be down.”
Like any family, a holiday is always the easiest way to get everyone together. “Maybe we could do like a Christmas special or something,” Krasinski said. Um, best Christmas present ever!
Krasinski has been one of the most successful cast members post-Office, remaking himself as a muscled heartthrob in action-packed dramas like 13 Hours and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. So if he’s excited about a reboot, this could really happen! Plus, the British version of the show actually did make a Christmas reunion episode, so there’s precedent in place.
The Office Christmas specials are about as good as they come. From Meredith setting her hair on fire to Michael dressing up as Jesus, the episodes take the classic boring office holiday parties to new heights. Other than hilarious antics, a holiday special could clear up some cliffhangers the series left us with. In the series finale, Kelly ditches her fiancé and Ryan leaves his son so the crazy couple can run off together. Were those characters crazy enough to make a relationship started under those circumstances work? Or do they finally grow consciences and deal with their responsibilities like adults? Jim and Pam decide to move to Austin so Jim can follow his career dreams, but what about Pam? Does she ever end up finding satisfaction after uprooting to support her husband? With so many unanswered questions, I don’t know how we’ve survived this long without a reunion.
Before you get too excited, it should be mentioned that a reunion has been teased before. Last year, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt confirmed that the door was opened for a reboot but Office producers weren’t ready just yet. So far cast, producers, the network, and certainly fans are on board for a reunion show. It’s just a matter of time, all we have to do is wait, and keep our fingers crossed for a Christmas miracle!
