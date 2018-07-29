The Office Christmas specials are about as good as they come. From Meredith setting her hair on fire to Michael dressing up as Jesus, the episodes take the classic boring office holiday parties to new heights. Other than hilarious antics, a holiday special could clear up some cliffhangers the series left us with. In the series finale, Kelly ditches her fiancé and Ryan leaves his son so the crazy couple can run off together. Were those characters crazy enough to make a relationship started under those circumstances work? Or do they finally grow consciences and deal with their responsibilities like adults? Jim and Pam decide to move to Austin so Jim can follow his career dreams, but what about Pam? Does she ever end up finding satisfaction after uprooting to support her husband? With so many unanswered questions, I don’t know how we’ve survived this long without a reunion.