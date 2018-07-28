Hannah Hart Got Engaged To Her Longtime Girlfriend In The Most Romantic Way

Get ready for your wholesome content of the day: YouTube chef Hannah Hart proposed to her longtime girlfriend, BuzzFeed producer Ella Mielniczenko — and she said yes! The newly-engaged couple flashed the ring and told their story to People. The details are as deliciously adorable as you would expect from the My Drunk Kitchen star.
“It’s so exciting to share our engagement story,” said Hart. “There is just not enough positive queer representation out there of the realities of being in queer relationships. It means all the same things as heterosexual relationships. We cry when we get engaged and fall in love and find people we want to spend the rest of our lives with.”
Hart had previously insisted on being the one to propose, telling Cosmopolitan that Mielniczenko “has been the brave one in our relationship, and so I really wanted to show her how much she means to me by being brave in return.” Hart purchased the ring from one of our favorite Brooklyn boutiques, Catbird, in December 2017, and waited until the time was right. We’re seriously impressed at her patience.
The right moment, it turns out, was during a vacation in Hawaii — where they first proclaimed their love to each other in 2016. Hart describes how she hid the engagement ring between a couple of champagne glasses and popped the question right on the beach as the sun was setting. Hello, we’re taking proposal notes and uh, going to subtly mention them to our S.O.
Mielniczenko, for her part, keeps it so real. “I thought she was pranking me because we fake propose to each other in bad situations — like at the line at IKEA on a Saturday — until she pulled out the box,” she told People. Suffice it to say, we’d love to be fake — or real! — proposed to with that stunning rose gold ring with three delicate diamonds.
As for the wedding? In her announcement video, Hart tells her YouTube fans that they’re planning to have the wedding in 2020, in California.
