Movie makeup is notorious for being heavy, dramatic, and taking forever to put on (and take off). But in Lex Scott Davis ' case, her daily glam for The First Purge took under 30 minutes — because she totally skipped actual makeup. Her character, Nya, is an activist whose mission is to protect her family and her community. "Because of the type of character Nya is, we didn't feel like the first thing on her mind was to get up and put makeup on," Davis tells Refinery29. "She gets up and goes to work and provides for her brother. I gathered that from the script, and in the audition room, I didn't wear makeup at all." Davis' fresh face added so much depth to her initial characterization that the producers and directors wanted her to go bare on-camera. So naturally, we had to ask Davis to drop the skin-care routine — and let us say, most of the products she uses are probably sitting in your pantry as we speak. Get the details on how Davis keeps her complexion camera ready, ahead.