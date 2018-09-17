Meet The Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Evan Rachel Wood Brought To The Emmys

"The #MeToo movement helped shine a light on the prevalence of sexual violence in the entertainment industry, but it was largely wealthy Caucasian women with resources to find support. What I’m most excited about with Time’s Up is it is making this moment of reckoning accessible to all survivors — not just women, not just wealthy, not just white. I’m most optimistic about the opportunity to pursue intersectional protections for survivors. What’s been really exciting to see is how Rise’s bill, the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, has become a concrete, tangible action item for people who care about this issue can take in response to the #MeToo moment. It is a proactive step to protect the rights of all sexual violence survivors."