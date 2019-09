We Made A Difference For 25 Million Survivors Of Sexual Assault — Here's How You Can, Too

We can also make a big impact quickly. Rise was founded from one mass email. Within two months of that mass email being sent, the team wrote and filed the bill in Massachusetts. In four months, the bill became a model for change in other states. After five months, we found ourselves in the halls of the United States Congress. In February of 2016, we introduced the bill that has now been signed into law. From introduction to passage, it took a total of seven short months. I want people to understand that if we were able to do this, it means that anyone can change this country. It is within our reach to create a better world.Our work is not done. Because most rape cases are adjudicated at the state level , it is important to generate momentum to carry out this work in the states. This federal bill is a model for state legislatures to adopt. Your support is necessary to put this important civil rights issue on the map, and make state legislatures across the country take notice.Our theory of change is simple: Hope is contagious. If people see a way to create change on an issue they care about, they will join the movement. It is with extraordinary hope for this nation that I ask you to join us. It is possible for anyone to make a difference. Rise with us.