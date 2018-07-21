You Should Feel Good About Seeing Harry Styles: His Tour Raised $1.2M For Charities

Your favorite guilty pleasure is guilty no more! If you bought tickets to Harry Styles’s recent solo tour, you helped raise over $1 million for charities across the globe.
Styles themed his debut tour as a solo artist after leaving One Direction around inclusivity and “treating people with kindness.” More than marking a huge change in his musical sound, the tour defined Styles’s values as an artist and a person.
The tour had worldwide impact, raising $1.2 million for 62 charities across the globe, helping fund cancer research, children's hospitals, and organizations fighting hunger, among others. Money was raised from ticket contributions and matching contributions from Live Nation and local matchers.
Notably, March for Our Lives, the organization founded after the Parkland shooting to fight for gun control legislation, was included on the list of charities. The tour took politics seriously, also inviting HeadCount to register fans to vote at the concerts.
As a cherry on top, the tour made significant water conservation efforts, saving the equivalent of 13,200 single-use plastic water bottles and recycling over 6,500 gallons of water.
Styles’s inclusive message is contagious. The proof? Fans themselves organized to pull of a massive show of support for the LGBTQ community, using the Twitter handle @RainbowHProject to get thousands of people to create a giant rainbow flag in the stadium.
