Anthony Anderson Is Being Investigated By The LAPD For Assault

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s Black-ish, is being investigated for assault, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Friday to multiple news outlets.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the LAPD said that Anderson is "listed as a suspect in a criminal report and it is an ongoing investigation" but did not confirm any other details regarding the investigation. Refinery29 has reached out to the LAPD will update with their response.
Anderson has denied the claims. In a statement, a representative for the actor told Variety, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.” Refinery29 has reached out for his reps for any further statement.
This is not the first time Anderson has been connected with sexual misconduct. In 2004, he and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon were accused of raping an extra on the set of Hustle & Flow, but the charges were dropped due to lack of probable cause, according to Variety.
Anderson recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for his work on Black-ish, which he stars in with Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
