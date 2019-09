Over the past week or so, fans have started wondering if Beyoncé, mother of three, is pregnant again . A video of the singer performing during her On The Run II tour with Jay-Z caught the attention of the Beyhive when she gave her belly a little rub onstage. It reminded some people of her first pregnancy announcement , which she revealed with a similar rub at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards during a performance of "Love On Top."