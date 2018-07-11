"Well, this is my first studio performance based video. I normally have a bit of a story or narrative behind my music videos, but the thing about this song is that so much of the sensual charge of it is already there. I didn't want to spell it out so literally this time. There are parts of myself as an artist I haven't explored visually before, and this was a different look where I could paint another layer of the feeling attached to the scenario. When I'm wearing white, it symbolizes the purest part of the relationship, the part that was the reason why I didn't want to leave him. There are also two darker outfits that show the danger of the relationship. I have a dancer with me, and we painted the picture choreographically as well of being with that person you miss, who you're addicted to. What I'd like people to take away from it is seeing the artistic step up for me, video-wise, and to notice the different layers of the relationship through the different colors."