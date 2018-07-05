Scott Pruitt Resigns From EPA Days After Woman Publicly Confronted Him About Corruption

After seemingly countless investigations and growing public pressure, Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position.
Pruitt's legacy will consist of dismantling Obama-era environmental regulations aimed at combating climate change — he urged Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement — and caricature-like levels of corruption.
Some of his latest alleged shady dealings include: using his aides to try to get his wife a $200,000 job, asking his aides to use their own credit cards when booking him hotels, and installing a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office — something no previous EPA administrator had required. Among other bizarre requests, he asked his aides to get him a used mattress from the Trump Hotel and made members of his security team drive him around to find his favorite fancy moisturizer, which features "sweet notes of ylang ylang, jasmine, and uplifting bergamot."
It's no coincidence that Pruitt's resignation comes only a few days after an activist who's part of the Boot Pruitt movement went viral when she confronted him in a restaurant. On Monday, Kristin Mink approached Pruitt while he was eating lunch, holding her 2-year-old son. She urged him to resign, saying, "We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, someone who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all us, including our children."
Mink's nonviolent protest was all over cable news that night, and the ensuing rise of public outrage undoubtedly contributed to the pressure for Pruitt to peace out. (As if the multiple investigations weren't enough.)
"It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring," Pruitt wrote in his resignation letter to Trump. "However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us."
BREAKING: @EPAScottPruitt resignation letter to @realDonaldTrump. Obtained by @johnrobertsFox: pic.twitter.com/A3ErO84hLQ— Fin Gomez (@finnygo) July 5, 2018
In response to this development, Mink tweeted, "HOLY CRAP this is such amazing news for the country/world!! Looks like you’re gonna have to change your Twitter handle, @EPAScottPruitt!!!"
Hey @realDonaldTrump where are you going to lunch tomorrow?— Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) July 5, 2018
