Who Is Andre Soriano, The Gay, Immigrant Designer Obsessed With Donald Trump?

While Soriano wasn’t the star of Styled to Rock (he was eliminated in the show’s 6th episode), it seemed to whet his appetite for the attention garnered by proximity to celebrity. Later that year, he told The San Diego Tribune he wanted “more attention and more customers. I have always been fascinated with Hollywood and I always position my work towards celebrities.” Soriano found a kindred spirit in Joy Villa: a provocateur unafraid of controversy in the ruthless pursuit of fame. In 2015, Villa wore a Soriano gown made of neon orange snow-fencing to the Grammys. Soriano told a San Diego NBC affiliate he had warned Villa that, “you’re going to trend in the best and the worst.” Both of them enjoyed the resulting spotlight, but the attention was short-lived. Beyond a few minor gigs — a guest judge for Miss Middle East USA, for instance — the future of Andre Soriano, the label, seemed bleak. Then Trump happened.