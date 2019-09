Usually, this kind of deeply personal admission would garner sympathy, and affection, from both the Bachelorette and the audience. Just think back to how Dean Unglert immediately rose to fan-favorite status last year the moment he told Rachel Lindsay about his mother’s death and its effect on his family . The difference between that 2017 Bachelorette moment and Jordan’s is simple: Jordan is legitimately awkward in his retelling, which is totally understandable. Revealing something so intimate about your family is scary, and you can see that on Jordan’s face. He doesn’t look at Becca while explaining his story, take her hands, or anything that would be construed as romantic or fostering a personal connection. Instead, he stared into the middle distance, took multiple gulps — the kind usually necessary to keep from crying — and flatly laid everything out.