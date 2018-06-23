Odds Are Pretty High Meghan Markle Won’t Get This Title

If you were hoping that Prince William and Kate Middleton might name Meghan Markle a godmother of their youngest son, Louis, we’ve got some bad news. According to British bookmakers — people who take bets on the various life events of famous people in the United Kingdom — odds of Markle becoming godmother are quite slim.
How slim, you ask? About 14/1, which only barely gets her a spot in the running. Prince Harry probably won’t be a godparent either, based on the fact that he wasn’t named godfather of his other nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. This seems to be somewhat of a departure from royal tradition, considering that both William and Harry’s godparents are related to them.
“As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members,” Jessica Bridge, a representative for British bookmaker Ladbrokes, said in a statement, according to People magazine. “And the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis.”
Two people have been named the favorites to become one of Louis’ godparents. One is Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), at 2/1 odds, who is William and Harry’s former assistant and nanny. The other is Miguel Head, at 5/4 odds, who is William’s outgoing private secretary.
Other options are William’s stepsister Laura Lopes (who is the daughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the mother of one of William and Kate’s bridesmaids, Eliza), listed at 3/1 odds, and Kate's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, with 4/1 odds.
Making up the rest of the list is Diane Jardin-Patterson (5/1 odds), who is the godmother for Prince George; Hugh van Cutsem (5/1 odds), a close friend of William and Harry; Princess Diana‘s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale (both at 6/1); and Kate’s siblings Pippa and James Middleton (10/1 odds).
No matter what, all speculation ends on July 9, which is Prince Louis’ official christening date. So, place your bets now (if you live in the UK, that is) and wait to see if William and Kate’s choices reflect these predictions.
