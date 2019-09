The Biggest Bombshells From Johnny Depp's Revealing New Interview

We have our first post-derailment deep dive on Johnny Depp after the reclusive actor let Rolling Stone in for a candid profile in the magazine. Depp was a mostly celebrated actor until 2016, when a fractious divorce and rumors of financial struggles soiled his image. He sued his business managers for $25 million , claiming they defrauded him by masking his debts. The Management Company (TMG) then countersued, claiming that, essentially, Depp didn't know how to handle his money and had cost the company millions of dollars.