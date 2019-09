Movie Quotes That Kill It As Selfie Captions

Whenever I feel pretty or extra fantastic, I take a selfie to memorialize the occasion . To be clear: These photos, which accumulate in the "selfies" folder of my iPhone, are not meant to be seen by anyone but me. They're snapshots of an emotion, a happy place. Sometimes, on a glum Tuesday, I'll scroll through them and nod: "Oh, yeah, that day spent tanning at my friend's friend's beach house really was fantastic," and the Tuesday will feel a bit less glum.