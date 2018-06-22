Story from Living

Your Ultimate Summer Shopping List

Serena Kerrigan
Yesterday marked the official first day of summer and with it, the reminder that this season’s temperatures can be more brutal than we remember. Since the heat's not dying down anytime soon that can only mean three things: less clothes, more sweat and a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately the latter doesn’t come without combating the former.
In the latest installment of our popular shopping series One Click Wonder, our R29 staffers break down the best summer essentials in beauty, fashion, and our favorite category, fun. It’s all about sweat wicking swimwear that can pull double duty as a top, lip tints that pack in SPF protection, and a rosé that will keep your thirst at bay.
Tune in, and scroll through our favorite finds that will get you through even the hottest days. Get ready for some fun the sun.
Shop This
Urban Decay
Waterproof Setting Powder
$34.00
No need to part with your favorite foundation for a waterproof option! This Urban Decay setting powder makes any (yeah, you heard us) foundation waterproof.
Shop This
Urban Decay
Beached Eyeshadow Palette
$34.00
Check out these summery shades if you're in the market for a mermaid-approved pop of color.
Shop This
Saturday Skin
Waterfall Glacier Water Cream
$39.00
Our biggest summer skincare fear is sun damage that, in turn, speeds up aging. Reduce the risk by sliding on this cream which delivers mineral-rich moisture while protecting skin from free radicals.
Shop This
IGK
Water Resistant Hair Shield
$29.00
Sometimes we'd rather hit the beach or pool while avoiding getting our hair wet. This IGK Hair Shield acts like a magic swim cap for your hair.
Shop This
Ilia
Woo Hoo | Spf 15
$28.00
SPF protection, organic moisturizing ingredients, and kissable tints-- what more could you want from a summer lippie?
Shop This
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Splashes™ Waterproof Mascara
$23.00
For some serious assurance that you're makeup isn’t going anywhere, we've found your holy grail. Complete your look with this waterproof, lengthening mascara and you’ll be insta-ready throughout your whole beach day.
Shop This
Ouai
Sun Of A Beach Ombré Spray
$24.00
Sun-in just got a major upgrade. Spritz this in your hair for sun-streaked hair.
Shop This
Xhilaration
Women's Cut-out Plunge One Piece - Xhilara...
$29.99
At a super affordable price, this swimsuit does it all -- pair it with jeans or a skirt and it becomes a sexy (and sweat proof) bodysuit.
Shop This
Target
Women's Long Sleeve Any Day Shirt - A New ...
$19.98
Don't be deceived by this simple button down. It comes in handy as a cute cover-up.
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Uo Velour Bucket Hat
$15.00
Keep the sun out of your face, but make it fashion.
Shop This
Maddock New York
Woven Bucket Bag
$495.00
This eco-friendly brand is hot off the presses, and we think you should snag a bag before it blows up.
Shop This
Hampton Water
Hampton Water Wine
$24.99
This rosé is both aesthetic and delicious. You’ll be drinking it like water, just as the name implies.
Shop This
Corkcicle
Classic Arctican
$19.95
This adorable can cooler keeps your drink ice cold for up to 3 hours! Plenty of time to sip by the pool.
Shop This
Ultimate Ears
Wonderboom Waterproof Portable Mini Blueto...
$99.99
These waterproof speakers don’t compromise sound quality. They also operate through bluetooth so you don’t have to lift a finger on your day off.
Shop This
Modern Picnic
Black Luncher
$149.00
Chic enough to be a purse, but so functional that it will convince you delete your Seamless app.
Shop This
Megababe Beauty
Thigh Rescue
$14.00
Thigh chafing in the summer can be a real downer and we all know it. Swipe this between your thighs and you’ll never have to think about it again.
Shop This
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Square Sq6 Instant Film Ca...
$129.94
A classic instant photo with millennial functionality, this Instax is selfie proof, portable, and includes super fun color filters.
