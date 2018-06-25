What You Need To Know About The Women In The ESPN Magazine Body Issue

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ESPN Magazine Body Issue, the annual spread that honors athletes bodies through nude photos. When the Body Issue initially launched in 2008, it was simply meant to "celebrate the incredible power of the athletic form." Over the years, it has become an iconic feature that challenges the way we see athletes' bodies — for better or worse.
Some have argued that the Body Issue normalizes sexual objectification, while others say it's positive because it emphasizes "healthiness and beauty of an athlete's body." But in 2018, when more athletes are speaking up about sexual assault and harassment, the Body Issue serves as a poignant reminder that athletes are more than just bodies to be ogled.
This year, there are eight women and eight men being featured. So, who are the women athletes you'll see on the pages of the ESPN Magazine Body Issue this time around? Here's what you need to know about the careers and accomplishments of the women being featured this year.