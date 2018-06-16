Millie Bobby Brown Split Her Kneecap & All We Can Say Is: Ouch

Just like you and me, Millie Bobby Brown will not be at the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards. But, unlike you and me, Millie Bobby Brown was actually supposed to be there — however, the 14-year-old Stranger Things star has apparently fractured her kneecap, and will instead be staying home per her doctor’s instructions.
In a video posted to her Instagram account, Brown put an impressively positive light on her injury by referring to her split kneecap as a “milestone” — which, technically, it was, because it is her very first broken bone.
Brown did not reveal how the fracture happened. She did, however, take the time to shout out her Stranger Things costars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp, who will be attending the awards show without her.
Advertisement
“I hope Gaten, Caleb, Finn, Sadie, and Noah have the best time,” she said in the video. “And I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I’m sending my luck with you. And I’ll be there in spirit. Love you guys so much and peace out.”
Stranger Things is nominated for seven awards total, including Best Show and Best On-Screen Team, and Brown herself is nominated for Best Performance in a Show for her role as telekinetic teen Eleven, as well as Best Kiss with co-star Wolfhard.
Tiffany Haddish is hosting this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which is being taped on Saturday but airs on Monday.
Here’s hoping that Brown has a truly great Saturday night at home — maybe eating ice cream and catching up on Set It Up like the rest of us — and that her kneecap “milestone” has a speedy, as-painless-as-possible recovery.
Advertisement