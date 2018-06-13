Tiffany Haddish Says Roseanne Barr Has Always Been Racist

"I say, 'Hiiii, Roseanne.' She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house. I thought, 'Maybe she don't want to be bothered today,'" Haddish recalled. " A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she's Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, 'Hi, Roseanne,' and Roseanne goes, 'Hey!'" Later, Haddish saw Barr again. This time, she was alone, and Barr refused to speak to her again.