Tiffany Haddish Says Roseanne Barr Has Always Been Racist

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Haddish was candid about her feelings toward Roseanne Barr.
"She been racist, why'd you all give her a TV show?" Haddish said plainly.
Barr, a comedy veteran, tweeted a racial slur in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a politician. Shortly after, ABC canceled her show Roseanne, which had some of 2018's most impressive ratings. Barr had a history of racially charged remarks, and has been known to tweet out alt-right ideology.
Speaking to THR, Haddish recalled meeting Barr a few times in the past, claiming that each time she met Barr, the comedian would wrinkle her nose at Haddish.
"I say, 'Hiiii, Roseanne.' She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house. I thought, 'Maybe she don't want to be bothered today,'" Haddish recalled. " A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she's Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, 'Hi, Roseanne,' and Roseanne goes, 'Hey!'" Later, Haddish saw Barr again. This time, she was alone, and Barr refused to speak to her again.
"That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it's not new," Haddish added.
Since ABC canceled Roseanne, there have been rumors that the show will return without Barr. Per Variety, if the show continued, it's likely that Barr would still profit, as the show is technically her intellectual property.
