Nerdist Distances Itself From Chris Hardwick After Chloe Dykstra's Shocking Essay

On Friday, web series host and actress Chloe Dykstra published an essay on Medium which detailed a previous relationship with an allegedly emotionally and sexually abusive former partner. Though Dykstra does not name the man in the essay, details provided in the Medium piece had many pointing to her ex-boyfriend, TV host and Nerdist founder Chris Hardwick, as the man in question. It got to the point where his name was trending on Twitter on Friday.