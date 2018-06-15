Story from Pop Culture

Nerdist Distances Itself From Chris Hardwick After Chloe Dykstra's Shocking Essay

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
On Friday, web series host and actress Chloe Dykstra published an essay on Medium which detailed a previous relationship with an allegedly emotionally and sexually abusive former partner. Though Dykstra does not name the man in the essay, details provided in the Medium piece had many pointing to her ex-boyfriend, TV host and Nerdist founder Chris Hardwick, as the man in question. It got to the point where his name was trending on Twitter on Friday.
Dykstra and Hardwick dated from 2012 to 2014. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Hardwick for comment. A representative for Dykstra had no comment.
Legendary Entertainment, parent company of Nerdist, has since issued a statement distancing itself from Hardwick.
"Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017. He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation."
According to Vulture, all references to Hardwick have been scrubbed from the Nerdist website.
The official Nerdist Twitter account, in addition to sharing the statement from its parent company, also wrote:
"Like you, we were shocked to read the news this morning. Nerdist prides itself on being an inclusive company made up of a positive, diverse community of people who come together to share and discuss the things we love. That type of behavior is contrary to everything we stand and believe in, and we absolutely don't tolerate discrimination, harassment, and other forms of abuse."
Following the publication of the essay, Dykstra took to Twitter.
"I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me."
Though she did not mention Hardwick by name, her tweet suggests that she wants people not to come after Nerdist, the place where Hardwick first got his start as a podcaster.
"Before I take my break, I do want to address something re: the company he founded. As I understand it, the person has not been associated with that company for several years, and I hope that they will not suffer as a result of my essay. Be kind to them, they are good people."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
This post has been updated.
