Until he said: "I'm doing my best trying to make it work." Ugh. No, he's not. He brought a group of women home the first chance he could. He was very obviously caressing the bare bottom of one of the women in a hot tub, and then he took her upstairs to make out with her away from the cameras. Then he threw a temper tantrum when his heavily pregnant girlfriend wanted to leave a strip club because of the cigarette smoke. Magro ran her name through the mud, slut-shaming Harley a mere three weeks after she gave birth to his child. Oh, and he could not, would not stop running his mouth about Giancola . So, no, Ron Ron, you're not trying hard enough, even though you were finally honest with yourself.