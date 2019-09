“Faux Weddings” begins with the entire cast already heading to Bobby’s funeral. Dorinda Medley, herself a widow, is clearly reliving the memory of burying her husband Richard Medley in 2011. Ramona Singer, an individual infamous for her inability to apologize or consider her own behavior , explains that she put any hostilities with Jill to the side and visited the Zarins in the hospital. The trip led to a big heart-to-heart between the Bravo frenemies. “And we cried, and we hugged, and we talked, and whatever [tension] I had with her before or she had with me … we’re going to let it go because life is so short” Ramona tells Dorinda and the audience.