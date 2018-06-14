Following this very warm public exchange, an even more important one comes up later — and it’s not on camera. Later in “Funeral,” we learn that Bethenny visited Jill for a private reconciliation at the Zarin home with Jill and her daughter Ally Shapiro. As a show of good faith, Bethenny even brought her own daughter, Bryn Hoppy, whom Jill had apparently never met (Bryn was born in mid-2010, right around the time Jill and Bethenny’s feud began gaining steam). “It was so sweet,” Bethenny tells Sonja Morgan of Bryn and Jill's introduction. The little girl even greeted the late Bobby by waving to his photo. As expected, Jill was overjoyed by the encounter, despite its somber origins.