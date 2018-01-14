We ❤️ Bobby... thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten. Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest In peace now, we love you so much. Service held on Monday 10am January 15, 2018 at Riverside Memorial, 180 West 76th st.

A post shared by Ally Shapiro (@allyshapiro) on Jan 13, 2018 at 4:50pm PST