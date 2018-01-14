Story from Entertainment News

Real Housewives Of New York's Jill Zarin Loses Her Husband After Cancer Battle

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Former Real Housewives Of New York cast member Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old.
On January 13, Jill shared a statement to her website honoring her late husband, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009.
"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," the statement read. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time."
Advertisement
,"Thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for," she wrote. "I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten. Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us."
Zarin's fellow RHONY cast members also shared their condolences. Ramona Singer told E! News, "He's in a better place now." Sonja Morgan told E! that "Bobby was the cornerstone to that family. I’m so sad and devastated he’s not there anymore." Jill's former bestie Bethenny Frankel tweeted, "'Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites."
Others in the Bravo family sent well-wishes to Zarin, including Andy Cohen who tweeted that he's "always enjoyed Bobby Zarin and admired his cool presence and steady hand." Bravo also its condolences to the Zarin family, writing "Our hearts are with you all."
Since being diagnosed with thyroid cancer nine years ago, Bobby had undergone treatment and had his thyroid removed. In 2013, he found out his cancer had spread to his lungs and three years later, Jill revealed Bobby had a cancerous brain tumor.
In a July interview with People, Jill said that Bobby's "cancer took an unexpected turn, but he is not going down without a fight. We're hoping for a miracle." Back in December, though, Jill shared a tearful Instagram message after her husband was readmitted to the hospital. "I'm just going to miss Bobby," she said. "I'm going to miss my life with him."
Advertisement
Before he passed, Jill celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with the "love of my life." In a sweet Instagram post in which she shared 20 years worth of their photos together she wrote, "Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong... he is always right!"

Happy Anniversary to my Bobby Zarin .. a lifetime of memories...

A post shared by Jill Zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on

Read These Stories Next:
Sick Of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Where Are Your Favorite Stars From The Bachelorette Now?
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series