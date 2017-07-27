Jill Zarin's Husband's Rushed To Hospital As Cancer Worsens

Jill Zarin is opening up about her emotional weekend spent at her husband's side. The Real Housewives of New York cast member spoke to PEOPLE about her husband Bobby's worsening cancer condition.
"His cancer took an unexpected turn,” she said. “But he is not going down without a fight." Bobby is currently at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City while he recovers from a surgery. He was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. While Zarin is taking care of her husband while he recovers at the hospital, she is also in the midst of planning her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon, which will take place this Saturday, and raises money for thyroid cancer. "I want everybody to show up on Saturday happy to celebrate Bobby because he is still with us and he is fighting," she said.
Zarin shared that the stress of his cancer is also taking a toll on her own health, especially since the cancer only recently came back. "I’m in shock," she said. "I’m in physical shock. I’ve lost 8 lbs. already. He was doing well for a very, very long time. Then the cancer came back in his brain last fall and since then, it’s been one thing after another."
She said that the money raised from her event will support International Thyroid Oncology Group "which is looking for cutting-edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer."
“He is the most loving and caring person I have ever known besides my father. Sometimes life just isn’t fair," she said. "But we have such a great love story. He is the love of my life and I will do everything in my power to heal and care for him.”
