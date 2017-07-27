Jill Zarin's Husband's Rushed To Hospital As Cancer Worsens

"His cancer took an unexpected turn,” she said. “But he is not going down without a fight." Bobby is currently at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City while he recovers from a surgery. He was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. While Zarin is taking care of her husband while he recovers at the hospital, she is also in the midst of planning her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon, which will take place this Saturday, and raises money for thyroid cancer. "I want everybody to show up on Saturday happy to celebrate Bobby because he is still with us and he is fighting," she said.