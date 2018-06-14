"I was really excited to go back into the studio because after my song went viral, my life changed completely. I was going thru many new experiences, which meant new emotions to help fuel my songwriting. I am always writing to capture those moments. The sense of intimidation only came in when people asked me to write another anthem for the political movement. I like to keep my songwriting free of too many pragmatic motives, so I thought that those requests were going to dilute my creative honesty. I was able to free myself of that intimidation just by simply saying that I can only write what I feel, and if a political anthem comes out, it will. If it doesn't, I'm okay with that, too. 'Quiet' was written from a place of personal reflection, and I like to always come from that place. As I keep observing this world's complicated nature, however, I'm sure something politically or socially conscious could come out naturally. I just don't want to force things."