The Women's March , set to take place the weekend of Donald Trump's inauguration, is bringing together women all over the country — both physically and musically. Singer MILCK decided to join forces with director and editor Sammi Cohen to create the music video for "Quiet," a song all about pushing back against those wishing to silence female and marginalized voices. The Chinese-American singer/songwriter and queer creator are the perfect voices for this struggle, speaking out about an emerging American attitude that seeks to overlook their identities. "I can't keep quiet, no no no," the song protests. "A one woman riot, no no no." The video mirrors this frustration, showing MILCK sitting a tub of slowly rising water. Eventually, it overtakes her, suffocating her the way ignorance has suffocated the voices of those participating in the march. In the end, however, MILCK escapes the water, shattering the glass. It's an inspiring image for us all.