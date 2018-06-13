Hollywood’s New Power Trio Is Here & I’m So Ready For It

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone's exclusive BFF club just added a plus one. According to E! News, the Red Sparrow actress was seen hosting a dinner on the roof of her New York City apartment on Monday that featured guests like longtime pal Emma Stone as well as Justin Theroux.
"They were eating and drinking and looking at the view and taking selfies," a source told the outlet about the intimate evening.
Two weeks prior, Stone and Theroux were palling around in the south of France (as you do), proving that this friendship is here to say.
And, before you start speculating: No, Theroux is not dating either of the two women. An E! News source debunked rumors of a Stone-Theroux fling, and Lawrence is reportedly dating New York City art gallerist Cooke Maroney.
Advertisement
As for Theroux, he has a new dog, who was also in attendance at the dinner:
MEET KUMA (くま) !!! ? There are too many people to thank for Kuma.... @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption. And also... of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws ... showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need. PLEASE, if you follow me... check out the work ALL these people do, day in and day out... to rescue and help the voiceless. If you are looking for ANY kind of Dog or Cat... PLEASE adopt one. You can find ANY breed. Even really fancy ones in need of homes. Don’t believe me? Think of a breed, go to petfinder.com ... and see for yourself! And oh yeah... thanks @petfinder for all you do too! If you can... please go to the link in my bio and see what @chancetobloom does. And please make a donation in Kuma’s name. #pitbull #adoptdontshop #pittiesofig #dontbullymybreed #rescuedog #くま
So make this a friendship of four.
Advertisement