Hollywood’s New Power Trio Is Here & I’m So Ready For It

MEET KUMA (くま) !!! ? There are too many people to thank for Kuma.... @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption. And also... of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws ... showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need. PLEASE, if you follow me... check out the work ALL these people do, day in and day out... to rescue and help the voiceless. If you are looking for ANY kind of Dog or Cat... PLEASE adopt one. You can find ANY breed. Even really fancy ones in need of homes. Don’t believe me? Think of a breed, go to petfinder.com ... and see for yourself! And oh yeah... thanks @petfinder for all you do too! If you can... please go to the link in my bio and see what @chancetobloom does. And please make a donation in Kuma’s name. #pitbull #adoptdontshop #pittiesofig #dontbullymybreed #rescuedog #くま

