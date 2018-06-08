Anthony Bourdain's Transformation Into #MeToo Advocate Is His Greatest Legacy

“In these current circumstances, one must pick a side,” he wrote in that Medium post. “I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with the women. Not out of virtue, or integrity, or high moral outrage — as much as I’d like to say so — but because late in life, I met one extraordinary woman with a particularly awful story to tell, who introduced me to other extraordinary women with equally awful stories. I am grateful to them for their courage, and inspired by them. That doesn’t make me any more enlightened than any other man who has begun listening and paying attention. It does makes me, I hope, slightly less stupid.”