Celebrities React To Anthony Bourdain's Tragic Death

Rebecca Farley
Friday morning, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a hotel in Strasburg, France. CNN confirmed the news, reporting that fellow chef Eric Ripert discovered Bourdain.
Bourdain, an Emmy award-winning TV host, was a pioneer in a number of things, one of them being a shift in the culture of the restaurant industry. In the past six months, Bourdain has become a vocal advocate of women's rights — in November of 2017, he prepared a special meal for the women who brought down Harvey Weinstein. That same month, he told Refinery29 that he hoped to change the "meathead culture" of the food industry.
"Maybe it’s too late for our children… but I think our children’s children will grow up in a different world where instinctively they will find inexcusable the sort of workplaces that people of my generation saw as normal," he said.
Bourdain was an inspiration to many, from top-level industry chefs like Ripert down to budding amateurs like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Active on Twitter and actively opinionated, he was well-known and beloved. Ahead, the reactions from the celebrities who loved him.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
1 of 19
2 of 19
Chrissy Teigen
3 of 19
Christian Amanpour
4 of 19
Patton Oswalt
5 of 19
Jamie Oliver
6 of 19
Lin-Manuel Miranda
7 of 19
Jeffrey Wright
8 of 19
Ben Higgins
9 of 19
Gordon Ramsay
10 of 19
Rose McGowan
11 of 19
Ryan Seacrest
12 of 19
Martha Hunt
13 of 19
Piper Perabo
14 of 19
Jay Pharoah
15 of 19
Ashley Blaine Featherson
16 of 19
Mia Farrow
17 of 19
Olivia Munn
18 of 19
Michelle Wolf
19 of 19
