Celebrities React To Anthony Bourdain's Tragic Death

Friday morning, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a hotel in Strasburg, France. CNN confirmed the news, reporting that fellow chef Eric Ripert discovered Bourdain.
Bourdain, an Emmy award-winning TV host, was a pioneer in a number of things, one of them being a shift in the culture of the restaurant industry. In the past six months, Bourdain has become a vocal advocate of women's rights — in November of 2017, he prepared a special meal for the women who brought down Harvey Weinstein. That same month, he told Refinery29 that he hoped to change the "meathead culture" of the food industry.
Advertisement
"Maybe it’s too late for our children… but I think our children’s children will grow up in a different world where instinctively they will find inexcusable the sort of workplaces that people of my generation saw as normal," he said.
Bourdain was an inspiration to many, from top-level industry chefs like Ripert down to budding amateurs like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Active on Twitter and actively opinionated, he was well-known and beloved. Ahead, the reactions from the celebrities who loved him.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
2 of 19
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
Advertisement
3 of 19
Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women.— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018
4 of 19
National Suicide Hotline— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018
1 800 273 8255
I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.
5 of 19
I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died ? he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef ?? ? thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018
6 of 19
Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened— ?? Lin-Manuel Miranda ?️? (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018
7 of 19
I knew Bourdain a bit. Late ‘90s, after Noise Funk on B’way, I used to hang at Sullivan’s where he was chef. Would run into him later from time to time - on a plane, at some joint somewhere. But I knew him better as a rally cry for living in the world! Paris? Sacre bleu. To life!— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 8, 2018
Advertisement
8 of 19
Just remember every1 you matter! I grew up a fearful and scared kid. Nervous and anxious about travel and adventure. @Bourdain changed that for me. He helped spark a curiosity about cultures, people. & stories that will last a lifetime. You will be missed.— Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) June 8, 2018
9 of 19
Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018
10 of 19
Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018
11 of 19
We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018
12 of 19
Utterly heartbroken about Anthony Bourdain. His enthusiasm for culture opened my eyes to many different pockets of the world. Prayers for his family. ???— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) June 8, 2018
Advertisement
13 of 19
Thank you Anthony Bourdain for taking us on your adventures.— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) June 8, 2018
You showed us amazing things and how much can be learned by listening while sharing a meal.
If you are feeling depressed please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 24/7. You can call at 1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/CmI24LkEcN
14 of 19
15 of 19
Kate & Anthony. What a week. Praying for healing and privacy for their families.— Ashley Blaine Featherson (@AshleyBlaine) June 8, 2018
16 of 19
Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018
17 of 19
My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. ... Anthony Bourdain?— om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018
18 of 19
I enthusiastically stand by this. Thanks Anthony. ❤️ https://t.co/gktKMfB8if— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 8, 2018
Advertisement