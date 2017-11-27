Anthony Bourdain Prepared A Meal For Three Of The Women Who Brought Down Harvey Weinstein

Anthony Bourdain has been an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual harassment and assault since The New York Times broke a damning story on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's horrific history preying on women in the entertainment industry.
Vulture reports that over the weekend, Bourdain took his fight to end "meathead culture" to the kitchen, where he prepared what I assume must have been a fantastic meal to nourish and fuel three of the women responsible for Weinstein's demise: Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, and Asia Argento (who also happens to be the chef's girlfriend).
Advertisement
The Parts Unknown host tweeted out a photo of the three women (Sciorra can be seen in the background) to commemorate the evening, complete with the caption, "It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds."
It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017
And in case you were wondering, Argento confirmed in a tweet of her own that the meal was "filled with love and strength."
While the food was undoubtedly incredible, what's even more incredible is that these inspirational women continue to support one another during what has to be a difficult time. After all, there are so many things we can all do to give survivors the support they need. Preparing a meal and offering a safe space for conversation are just two small things. Others include telling survivors you believe them and that they are worthy of love. Just the simplest gestures can make a world of difference after a traumatic encounter.
Related Video:
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement