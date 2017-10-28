Annabella Sciorra & Daryl Hannah Voice New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Hannah also shared an eerily similar account of events. “He had a key,” Hannah explained about the time Weinstein allegedly entered her hotel room, uninvited. “He came through the living room and into the bedroom. He just burst in like a raging bull. And I know with every fiber of my being that if my male makeup artist was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary.” At the time Hannah was on a press tour in Rome promoting Kill Bill: Vol. 2 which was released in America in 2004.