Annabella Sciorra & Daryl Hannah Voice New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

On Friday night, the New Yorker published another in-depth follow-up to their groundbreaking Harvey Weinstein exposé. This time, actresses Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah, and others who have made claims against the fallen moguel opened up about their struggle to go public.
Sciorra, who appeared in the hit HBO series The Sopranos and Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, shared a particularly disturbing recollection of events that happened in the ‘90s at her apartment, alleging that Weinstein violently raped her. “Like most of these women, I was so ashamed of what happened,” Sciorra said to the New Yorker. “And I fought. I fought. But still I was like, Why did I open that door? Who opens the door at that time of night? I was definitely embarrassed by it. I felt disgusting. I felt like I had fucked up.”
Advertisement
In a number of stories, many women have expressed similar feelings of guilt for Weinstein’s alleged behavior.
Hannah also shared an eerily similar account of events. “He had a key,” Hannah explained about the time Weinstein allegedly entered her hotel room, uninvited. “He came through the living room and into the bedroom. He just burst in like a raging bull. And I know with every fiber of my being that if my male makeup artist was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary.” At the time Hannah was on a press tour in Rome promoting Kill Bill: Vol. 2 which was released in America in 2004.
More than a decade later, Hannah explained why it has taken her — and possibly many other women — so long to discuss what happened. “I think that it doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known actress, it doesn’t matter if you’re twenty or if you’re forty, it doesn’t matter if you report or if you don’t, because we are not believed,” she said. “We are more than not believed — we are berated and criticized and blamed.”
Weinstein, through a representitive, once again said he denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
Hannah’s statement is a familiar one. Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and others who’ve made sexual assault and rape allegations against Weinstein, have openly discussed dealing with slut-shaming after sharing their stories.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement