Celebrities React To Anthony Bourdain's Tragic Death

Friday morning, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a hotel in Strasburg, France. CNN confirmed the news, reporting that fellow chef Eric Ripert discovered Bourdain.
Bourdain, an Emmy award-winning TV host, was a pioneer in a number of things, one of them being a shift in the culture of the restaurant industry. In the past six months, Bourdain has become a vocal advocate of women's rights — in November of 2017, he prepared a special meal for the women who brought down Harvey Weinstein. That same month, he told Refinery29 that he hoped to change the "meathead culture" of the food industry.
"Maybe it’s too late for our children… but I think our children’s children will grow up in a different world where instinctively they will find inexcusable the sort of workplaces that people of my generation saw as normal," he said.
Bourdain was an inspiration to many, from top-level industry chefs like Ripert down to budding amateurs like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Active on Twitter and actively opinionated, he was well-known and beloved. Ahead, the reactions from the celebrities who loved him.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.