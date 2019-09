Celebrities React To Anthony Bourdain's Tragic Death

Bourdain, an Emmy award-winning TV host, was a pioneer in a number of things, one of them being a shift in the culture of the restaurant industry. In the past six months, Bourdain has become a vocal advocate of women's rights — in November of 2017, he prepared a special meal for the women who brought down Harvey Weinstein . That same month, he told Refinery29 that he hoped to change the "meathead culture" of the food industry.