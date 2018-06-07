Jessica Chastain Understands The Power Of Kim Kardashian

Unlike people who tend to dismiss the relevance of America's royal family, The Kardashians, actress Jessica Chastain has bent the knee. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chastain referred to the family as "the most powerful women in our society," calling Kim Kardashian a "genius" — and this was even before Kardashian helped get clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.
While preparing for the movie Molly's Game, Chastain apparently watched a whole season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to get inspiration — both contouring and otherwise — for her role as Molly Bloom, and one moment stuck out. On the midseason finale in December, Kardashian took her family to media training, which struck Chastain as impressive.
"You definitely see that she is a very intelligent person and is learning how to gain control over her life," she told the outlet. "I mean, she already has it, but especially in media and society."
Chastain has a number of exciting films ahead of her, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix and the sequel to It, all with potential for further Kim Kardashian-speration. What other iconic Kardashian moments can Chastain channel on screen? That time she lost her earring ("Kim, there's people that are dying")? The time she took selfies on the way to jail? Her mirror pic with Emily Ratajkowski? Just another reason to keep watching!
