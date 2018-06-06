The Unexpected Summer Makeup Trend Celebs Are Loving Right Now

Summer is synonymous with rosé season... and we'll be damned if you remove our pale pink wine from our grasp before Labor Day. Everyone isn't on that "rosé all day" vibe, though — and honestly, that's perfectly fine. More power to the peeps who prefer their pinot noirs and cab sauvs all year.
The same goes for makeup. Yes, we're more than happy to give our deeper palettes and lips a rest and swap them for bright pinks, corals, and peaches right now, but bright life isn't for everybody. Perhaps that's why we've seen Rihanna, Jourdan Dunn, and Issa Rae rock deep wine lips all the well into the early days of summer. Pink will always be pretty... but there's something a little badass about combining an unexpected dark lip with that frilly little sundress or swimsuit. See how stars are exploring their dark sides, ahead.