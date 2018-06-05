An Interactive Rosé Mansion Is Opening In New York This Summer

Millennials love immersive experiences where we can explore, learn, and yes, take incredible Instagram photos. Soon, we'll be able to engage with one of those fun and fascinating exhibits that is dedicated to another thing millennials are obsessed with, rosé. In July, an immersive experience called the Rosé Mansion will open in New York City, and it promises to offer a wine tasting adventure like you've never seen before.
The two-story Rosé Mansion is set to open in Midtown Manhattan next month, and when it does, it will offer visitors a chance to taste rosés from all around the world while they wander through the curated space. A press release about the wine adventure explains that guests will learn about topics like rosé's history and the science of how it's made. They will also get try eight different wine samples at the Rosé Mansion and even try their hand at mixing their own rosé blends. The tour of will end at the Grand Tasting Lounge, where guests can buy bottles of wine from the largest selection of rosé in America.
If all that isn't millennial-friendly enough for you, the Rosé Mansion will offer plenty of "interactive photo opps." So far, we know there will be a giant chandelier that should lend itself well to Boomerang footage. Visitors will also be able pose at a bar overflowing with hot pink sand and a rose-filled bathtub.
Tickets to the Rosé Mansion are available starting today and will be on sale through June 17 for $35 to $45. Each ticket gets you access to the Rosé Mansion experience, eight wine samples, a Rosé Mansion collectible pin, a Rosé Mansion wine glass by GoVino, and access to the private Grand Tasting Lounge at the end of the tour.
The Rosé Mansion opens its hot pink doors on July 12 and closes October 7. We would say make sure you visit the rosé-themed mansion in New York while you can, but if it has viral success like so many other millennial-focused immersive food experiences, you might be able to catch it in another city very soon.
