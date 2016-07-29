Get An Inside Look At The Sold-Out Museum Of Ice Cream

As soon as we heard the phrase, "sprinkle pool," we knew the Museum of Ice Cream was right up our alley. The artsy New York City ode to all things ice cream is open for a month-long run from July 29 through August 31. It features, among other things, a chocolate room, an ice cream scoop see-saw, edible balloons, and the now-famous pool of sprinkles.
News of the exhibit went viral earlier this month, so tickets naturally sold out pretty much immediately. Ice cream-lovers who couldn't snag a ticket can still show up and brave the lines on opening day, July 29. But, if that doesn't work out, or you don't live in New York, we've got the behind-the-scenes scoop — and it's delicious.
Check out some highlights below from R29 staffers. And since we know you're wondering: No, the sprinkles aren't edible. But, they're Insta-worthy all the same.
