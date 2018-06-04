A Roseanne star has opened up about the cancelation of the sitcom revival.
Speaking to the audience on The Talk, co-host Sara Gilbert addressed ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne following a racist tweet from its star and creator, Roseanne Barr in which she compared former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
Gilbert portrayed Darlene Conner on the TV series from 1988 to 1997. She returned to the role when the show was picked up for its 10th season in 2018. In addition to actress, Gilbert is now also credited as an executive producer.
"I would like to say this has been a very difficult week," Gilbert revealed on The Talk Monday. "A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say, I'm proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it's sad to see it end in this way."
She added:
"I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made."
Gilbert initially took to Twitter to share her feelings on the show's end. On May 29, she wrote:
"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."
"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."
Right now, rumors are swirling that Roseanne may continue — just without its titular character or star. According to TMZ, a Darlene-centric sitcom is rumored to be "in the works." Entertainment Weekly also reported that a Conners-minus-Roseanne TV show could happen at ABC though there was no mention of Darlene as its leading lady.
As a producer on the series, Gilbert helped make sure that the series retained its working class perspective. She told Variety:
"I really wanted the [Conner] house to feel a lot like it did before... I felt like there would be little changes in artwork and things like that, but this is a working-class family. I think sometimes people in Hollywood do working class through the lens of people who are privileged."
Whether Gilbert can take her perspective to a spin-off sitcom... well, fans will have to wait and see.
