You'll Never Fall Asleep With Mascara On Again After Seeing This

Optometrist Kambiz Silani, OD , tells us that putting eye makeup on your waterline puts you at further risk of developing serious eye conditions, so it's wise to steer clear of that delicate area as much as possible. And just in case you need a refresher, esthetician Renée Rouleau once walked us through the most effective way to clean your lashes: Saturate a thin cotton pad or toning cloth with your (ideally oil-free, as both Rouleau and Dr. Silani advise) makeup remover and gently press down on the eye, holding for 20 seconds. This melts and dissolves your eye makeup, so you won't have to rub; just swipe down to wipe everything off, then flip the pad and move upward to get underneath your lashes. Yes, it may cost you a few precious minutes of your beauty sleep — but ultimately, it might just save your vision.