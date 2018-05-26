Ireland Votes Yes To Legal Abortion, Reversing Constitutional Clause

Here at the count in Citywest, there’s an electric buzz of anticipation in the air!#8thRef #Together4Yes #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/4WX2Z8CJyX— Laura Byrne (@LolsyByrne) May 26, 2018
In favour:— David Gibney (@davegibney) May 25, 2018
50% - Divorce referendum - 1995
62% - Marriage equality - 2015
68% - Repeal the 8th - 2018
The slow disintegration of the church’s grip on Ireland.
Getting there... #RepealTheEighth #repealthe8th
Amnesty International director Colm O Gorman: I've heard people say we are living in the Ireland we always dreamed of. I would say we're living in the Ireland we always were. #iestaff #8thref #repealthe8th #savethe8th via @Ocionnaith— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) May 26, 2018
My granny is as old as the Irish State. She just voted #yes #Repealthe8th #Together4Yes ?? pic.twitter.com/b1JTLxuusO— HannahmDeasy (@hannahmdeasy) May 25, 2018
If that exit poll is true a gang of young women in black jumpers with clipboards and leaflets just kicked the absolute snot out of the biggest gang of bullies and thugs since the Tans. #Referendum2018 #Together4YES #repealtheeight— Justin Moran (@moranjustin) May 25, 2018
Having a drink with Matt tonight, he's my 91 year old father in law. Hadn't really asked him about #8thref until we had all voted as he is a daily mass goer.— Samantha Long (@SamanthaELong) May 25, 2018
"I thought a lot Sam. I went for #YES. Our girls shouldn't be sent away" #proud #IVotedYes #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/ZOWNmNRE0f
Got my nails done @TropicalPopical today especially. Because I knew it. I knew. Irish people are not callous. Irish people are kind. ☘️ #repealth8th #repealed #wefacethislandslide pic.twitter.com/C8GbgMGvqv— Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) May 25, 2018