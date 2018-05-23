Former Bachelorette Meredith Phillips Claims She Was Drugged & Assaulted During Production

Former Bachelorette star Meredith Phillips alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a female masseuse while filming the series' second season during an interview on the Reality Steve podcast on Wednesday. Phillips, whose season aired in 2004, claimed that the woman, allegedly hired by the show, gave her a pill that she promised would "make you feel better."
"I just assumed it was an aspirin or something to loosen up my back, or Tylenol, or something. And it definitely wasn't that, that's for sure," Phillips said. "The last thing I remember was she got naked and she was in the tub with me, and rubbing my back and rubbing areas probably she shouldn't have. And then I was put in bed. I woke up in bed. Don't remember much."
The incident stuck with Phillips, who recalled feeling like she had "no control." "I think that was the hardest part for me, that I couldn't even lift my arms to say no," she added.
Though this is the first time Phillips is publicly breaking her silence, she told Reality Steve that she confided in another woman with a connection to the reality franchise who allegedly had a similar experience. Ultimately, Phillips decided not to contact authorities because she "wanted to protect the franchise."Phillips didn't state her reason for coming forward now.
The season 2 star's allegations come approximately one year after Warner Bros. investigated allegations of sexual misconduct during the production of Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season. The alleged incident centered around contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. In the end, Warner Bros. released a statement saying the company had concluded its investigation, having found no evidence of misconduct or of an unsafe environment.
ABC and Warner Bros. had no comment when contacted by Refinery29.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
