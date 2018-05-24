Despite the depiction of loss and poverty, the movie concludes on a high note: the publication of Frankenstein. Things got worst for Shelley after that, though. After Frankenstein was published anonymously in 1818, the scandal-riddled couple married and moved to Italy. By the age of 24, Shelley would be left widowed and mourning the loss of her two children. Clara, their firstborn, died of dysentery. In 1819, 3-year-old William died of malaria. Percy Shelley drowned while sailing when he was 29, leaving Shelley to raise their only surviving son, Percy Florence.