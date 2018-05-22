May The Best Stacey Win: Why The Georgia Primary Is So Important

This strategy disagreement may seem superficial, but at the end of the day, politics is a numbers game. And this one is important because it echoes a debate Democrats are having across the country, which when you break it down largely centers on race and identity. The traditional wisdom is that to win, Democrats need to make a play for the white working class and moderate white suburbanites turned off by Trump. On the other hand, a growing cadre of voices argues that Democrats need to focus their attention on their most reliable voters: people of color, young people, and women, and work harder to bring more of the people in those groups into the process. The Georgia gubernatorial race will be among the first tests of these dueling schools of thought, with the winning strategy likely to be adopted by Democrats in other states.