Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards welcomed all the major stars of the music industry, including swole Nick Jonas. However, fans noticed that one star wasn't in attendance, and that's Paris Jackson. Jackson is the niece of Janet Jackson, who was honored with the Icon Award during the ceremony, and performed on television for the first time in nine years.
Despite the fact that she had reposted cousin Austin Brown's message of pride for his family, fans still apparently threw a barrage of hate at Jackson, so she took to her Instagram story to set it all straight.
"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she wrote. "As amazing and as s--tty as things can be, it is no one's business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know."
She went on to add that "every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others...well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn't mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public. Every level has another devil. Every life has their own s--t to deal with. We ain't inferior or superior to y'all. We're all f--king human. So let's act like it. I appreciate any and every person reading this and I'm grateful for everything in my life, positive and negative."
She also noted that no one from her management of family had asked her to attend — so instead of speculating petty drama, let's instead watch Janet Jackson's amazing performance again and again and again.
