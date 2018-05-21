You're Going To Need A Towel To Wipe Up Twitter's Drool Over Nick Jonas

How dare Nick Jonas arrive at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with what appear to be brand-new muscles and expect people to think about anything else for the rest of the night. Not that Jonas wasn't already a sight for sore eyes, but he particularly shined during his Billboard appearance. While he innocently walked the red carpet for the annual awards and made a brief appearance on stage, the internet went absolutely bananas for his sudden beefcake status (some in creative and disgusting ways that I hope all your mothers never have to read). What emerged were the most relatable and hilarious reactions tackling everything from his tight sleeves to his one single suspender that all culminated into a certified look.
For instance, many people compared his particularly toned arms to those of Gaston from Beauty And The Beast, and the red V-neck shirt definitely didn't hurt.
yo @nickjonas looks straight up like a Gaston typa snack rn yaknowwhatimsayin ??? #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/euetwAqoCx— Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) May 21, 2018
"yo @nickjonas looks straight up like a Gaston typa snack rn yaknowwhatimsayin," a viewer tweeted.
Then there are the people who likened his ensemble to that of an employee at a middle-tier chain restaurant:
"We do things a little different at this Chili's..." says Nick Jonas to your party before jumping into the splits. pic.twitter.com/izwf0rp3Sr— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 21, 2018
"'We do things a little different at this Chili's...' says Nick Jonas to your party before jumping into the splits," Keep It cohost Louis Virtel joked.
Nick Jonas gonna hook you up with THE best table at this Macaroni Grill pic.twitter.com/7aPLzsv7ro— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 20, 2018
"Nick Jonas gonna hook you up with THE best table at this Macaroni Grill," Entertainment Weekly's Marc Snetiker riffed.
I think I speak for everyone when I say, "Table for one, please!"
His appearance took Twitter to unexpected places, with Mic's Evan Ross Katz coining the term "JILF," and another fan quoting their surprisingly hip-to-the-lingo mother.
Nick Jonas is a JILF. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0a4SOh9hfg— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 20, 2018
my mom: not even the roast in our freezer is as thicc as nick jonas is— marshy™ ?? (@bubblegyuhao) May 21, 2018
If you think you could get away with all this nonsense without the man himself noticing, think again. Those big arms are apparently also useful for checking Twitter during major award shows.
"Y’all are cracking me up," he wrote. "Thanks for all the love."
And just for good measure, here are those muscles in action:
Hello to one of the presenters of the night... @NickJonas ? #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/KQJ7yrfo2l— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 20, 2018
