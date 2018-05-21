Beyoncé Bought A Church & Now We Have A Place To Freely Worship Her

Bow down and praise be to Queen Bey. Yes, Beyoncé just reportedly bought a church and it is so much better than any zoo Matt Damon could buy. In the name of the Carters, her son Rumi, and the holy spirit of Sasha Fierce, amen.
According to TMZ, the superstar bought a 7,500 sq. ft church in New Orleans that isn't too far from where her sister Solange lives. The official listing of the church, which was built in the early 1900s, says that it's a "one of kind" spot. (Beyonce and Solange's mom, Tina Lawson, was born and raised in Louisiana, and much of Lemonade was filmed in and around Nola.) The property hasn't been used as a church for quite some time and, if desired, could be renovated into a single family or multi-family home. It's perfect for Bey and Jay-Z and their three little ones – or, perhaps, it could be converted into a music studio, an art gallery, a restaurant, a clothing store...anything's possible! For those disappointed that it won't be a real church, don't worry, there are others masses you can attend to worship Beyoncé.
According to the listing, the stone structure "has a congregation area 45 x 45 with 18 foot ceilings, level hardwood floors, living area with 15 foot ceilings, over 7500 sq. ft. and some off street parking." The church was priced at $850,000, but no word yet on how much Beyoncé paid for the place. Though, she can afford it since last year Forbes named her the richest woman in music, bypassing Taylor Swift. Not to mention, she's got all that Beychella money now.
Beyoncé isn't the only pop star who's tried to purchase a holy space. Since 2015, Katy Perry has been fighting in court to buy a former convent in the hills of Los Feliz, CA. Unfortunately, the The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary who own the property aren't looking to give it up. It's complicated and there seems to be no end in sight for this case.
No matter how many times Perry serenades these holy women, they continue to fight. Back in May, one of the nuns who had been battling Perry, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, died while in court waiting for a post-judgment hearing. For now, maybe Perry can come over to Beyoncé's newest property and pray for a decision.
