Beyoncé Bought A Church & Now We Have A Place To Freely Worship Her

According to TMZ, the superstar bought a 7,500 sq. ft church in New Orleans that isn't too far from where her sister Solange lives. The official listing of the church, which was built in the early 1900s, says that it's a "one of kind" spot. (Beyonce and Solange's mom, Tina Lawson, was born and raised in Louisiana, and much of Lemonade was filmed in and around Nola.) The property hasn't been used as a church for quite some time and, if desired, could be renovated into a single family or multi-family home. It's perfect for Bey and Jay-Z and their three little ones – or, perhaps, it could be converted into a music studio, an art gallery, a restaurant, a clothing store...anything's possible! For those disappointed that it won't be a real church, don't worry, there are others masses you can attend to worship Beyoncé.