Hands down, The Happytimes Murder trailer is one of the weirdest things you'll see in 2018. Seriously, cue the voice of Stefon from SNL, since this movie has everything: Melissa McCarthy, sex-crazed puppets, and Stanley from The Office in a wig you have to see to believe.
These are definitely not the kinds of puppets you grew up loving on Sesame Street. In fact, the movie prides itself on showing what these puppets are like "when kids aren't around." It's safe to say they're completely depraved and the movie's tagline let's you know it: "No Sesame, all street." There's absolutely no way Kermit the Frog would approve of any of this.
But, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy this film from Jim Henson's son Brian Henson. Yes, the son of the creator of the Muppets and the director of childhood classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island, is going blue because it's not easy being green. Everyone knows that.
This buddy cop movie has McCarthy playing a detective, who along with her reluctant puppet partner Phil Phillips (Bill Barretta) has to solve the tragic murders of the cast of a popular puppet TV show. It seems someone's out to get these poor characters, which feels very Roger Rabbit, if you ask me. Except in this very filthy version, these puppets are propositioning people by asking if they want their "rotten cotton" and McCarthy's doing ecstasy through Twizzlers. Warning, you're never going to look at silly string the same way after this.
Did I mention this movie is R-rated? Welp, it is, it definitely is. So, get ready to get really weird when The Happytime Murders, which also features Joel McHale, Maya Rudolph, and Elizabeth Banks, hits theaters August 17.
