It makes sense that this year, of all the years, is when the somber songs of winter overstay their welcome. Things are pretty bad. In addition to the fact that my brain just gives up sometimes, that I’m 25 now and worried I’m too late for everything, that I haven’t been in love in years and fear I’ll never elicit it again, the world is falling apart. Was 2016 the year we said was the bad year? 2017? Because we’re halfway through 2018, and I don’t know which bad thing to focus on. I can get myself down about immigration , about the horrible way our country is treating fellow human beings by not treating them like human beings at all. I can worry about the way I’m watching the rights of me and my friends get pulled away so slowly in hopes that we won’t notice. I can prepare for nuclear war . Or, I can listen to music.