Why Curtis Sittenfeld Will (Probably) Never Write a Melania Trump Novel

“Those two books resemble each other, but they come from different places. American Wife is a book that I wrote because I’m a Democrat, and I admired and was fascinated by Laura Bush. My friends would say, ‘Why do you like Laura Bush so much?’ And I felt like I could explain it to them, but I needed 500 pages. That’s why I wrote American Wife. The Hillary Clinton book is a little bit different. I would not want to write a straightforward retelling of the 2016 election. For me, that would be a really unpleasant experience. But I am still thinking about how it played out, and what influenced what, and how I see her and how other people see her. How the most common views of her do and don’t overlap with my own perspective. Again, I wouldn’t say that I particularly have a First Lady fascination. I am very interested in politics. But my interest in Hillary Clinton is more an interest in someone who was a presidential nominee than in her as a first lady."