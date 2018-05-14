Llamas Are The Cutest New Must-Have Home Trend

The hottest new home trend has nothing to do with color palettes, patterns, or material. Instead, it has everything to do with domesticated South American camelids — a.k.a. llamas. Not to be mistaken for their more petite cousin, the alpaca, llamas can weigh over 400 pounds, have thick fleece coats, are very brave, and are currently catching fire in the world of home decor. Already beloved by Chrissy Teigen, Pinterest also confirmed the existence of llama-mania with cold hard data showing the trend up a whopping 1,094% year over year.
After checking out (admittedly) more than a few of the top-pinned camelid products, it's easy for us to see what the buzz is all about: This trend is cute-meets-chic with a dash of much-needed playfulness. From fuzzy pillows to emotive art, funky ceramic planters, gilded lamps, garlands, and even a hot pink llama-shaped keyboard duster, this animal knows no bounds. Ahead we've lined up 20 of our favorite llama finds (plus a few alpacas too) for decorating your homes, desks, and hearts with. FYI: Stuffed toys may be included — because there's no age limit for trendy llama swag.