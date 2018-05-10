Story from Beauty

You Can Still Express Ship These Mother's Day Gifts To Arrive On Time

Samantha Sasso
We know mothers deserve a lot more than a $4 card and a floral arrangement, but as it goes, life, work, and Netflix binges all get in the way of actually planning ahead. And sometimes you forget all about that heartfelt Mother's Day gift you meant to order months ago until Friday before the big day. With under 48 hours to find a present that says, "Thank you for giving me life and doing my laundry," it's time to get creative.
Short of breaking out the old Crayolas and rushing to the post office with a hand-made card, you still have time to get something she'll love. Just like us, moms need re-ups on their favorite beauty products, but shouldn't have to stress about running to the nearest drugstore or Sephora to stock up. This year, do it for her. Even better, you can do it faster than the speed of light (all hail one-click purchasing). Just make sure you're using your Prime account and not hers.
Ahead, the beauty products she'll love — and you can still rush order.
